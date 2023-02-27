Commerce Minister highlights need to boost Pakistani mangoes, dates export

According to a news article, Pakistan and the United States recently had talks on several key issues, including enhancing the export of Pakistani mangoes and dates to the US and increasing market access for Pakistani textiles. The two sides also discussed boosting US investments in Pakistan's agriculture sector and supporting the Pakistani IT and tech industry. The meeting was held as part of the Pakistan-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Ministerial Council, which had not met for eight years. The Commerce Minister, Syed Naveed Qamar, expressed hope that the talks would lead to progress and tangible results. The minister also spoke about the economic challenges faced by Pakistan, stating that the tough decisions taken by the country to revive the IMF program were starting to show results, but the revival of the program alone was not a panacea for all issues.