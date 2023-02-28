Foreign visits of Imran, Shehbaz cabinets cost Rs65.21m to national exchequer in 2022

According to a list presented in the National Assembly, federal ministers and prime minister's aides spent a total of Rs65.21 million on their foreign trips from January 1, 2022, to December 2022. Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel had the highest expenditure with Rs10.42 million spent on his foreign visits. Other ministers with significant expenses include Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman (Rs4.91 million), Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar (Rs5.89 million), and former finance minister senator Shaukat Tarin (Rs912,239). The list also showed that Rs57.36 million was spent on the purchase of eight new vehicles for the protocol squad of foreign guests.