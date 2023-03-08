Shab-e-Barat observed with religious zest

Shab-e-Barat is an important night of forgiveness and atonement observed by Muslims across the world, including Pakistan. On this night, people seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty and pray for His blessings for both worlds. It is also a time for visiting graveyards and paying homage to departed loved ones.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi emphasized the significance of visiting graveyards on this sacred night, stating that it gives a sense of life hereafter as per Islamic concept. He also suggested reciting the Holy Quran and offering Nawafil to seek maximum blessings of Allah Almighty.

On the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, all public and private schools and colleges in Pakistan remained closed. This reflects the religious reverence and importance of this night in the country.