Celebrating World Malala Day

Every year on July 12, people throughout the world celebrate International Malala Day to honor the courage and activism of Malala Yousafzai, the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize and a Pakistani activist for girls' education. The topic of the 10th anniversary of the Malala Yousafzai event will be addressed on International Malala Day in 2023. The first time this particular day was observed was in 2013, one year after the Taliban attacked Malala. Because she had advocated for girls' rights to education, she was shot in the head as she was walking home from school.

Malala survived the attack and rose to prominence as a global advocate for education. International Malala Day was formally declared by the UN in 2015 on July 12. Today, people all over the world celebrate this occasion by organizing events that promote education for girls and women.