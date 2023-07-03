World Champions Of Tekken: Pakistan wins Gamers8 Tekken 7 National Cup

The Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup competition final on Sunday saw Pakistan upset South Korea 3-2 to claim the victory and claim the title of tournament champions, making them the strongest Tekken team in the entire world.

The three members of Pakistan's team won two sets against Korea to bag an impressive half-million dollar prize. It is a remarkable day for Pakistan’s Esports community and which can hopefully pave path for new sponsorships, support and opportunities for upcoming players within the country.