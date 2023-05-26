Welcome to Balochistan’s biggest hidden gem, Pir Ibrahim Waterfall

Balochistan's geological wonderland never ceases to astound us with its extraordinary natural surroundings. The largest province of Pakistan contains some of the harshest and driest natural regions on the planet. Despite having such a dry environment, Balochistan is home to numerous breathtaking natural oases and undiscovered gems.

Pir Ibrahim is a little settlement in Balochistan's Kuzdar district that is encircled by the untamed Kirtar mountain range. Throughout the landscape, groundwater-fed freshwater streams run, unexpectedly causing the formation of natural oases at numerous locations in this isolated area, including the Pir Ibrahim waterfall. The name of a nearby village served as the basis for the name of this undiscovered paradise in Balochistan. The breathtaking waterfall views at Pir Ibrahim Picnic Spot plunge off a steep cliff into a bluish pool. The finest way to cool off and escape the heat of the day is to dive into the pristine waters of this natural paradise.