 Cillie’s; A Parsi treat for the people of Karachi

Welcome to Cillie’s; an almost 50 years old bakery owned by a Parsi lady named Cilly in the old city area of Karachi. From the outside it looks just like every other multi storey and low fenced bungalow in the Parsi colony of Karachi but it is not until you enter that you find yourself welcomed by the fresh scent of cream cakes catching you off guard. Although the business was started originally in the Garden West area of Karachi, It was shifted to Parsi colony when Cily, the original owner moved to Texas.

The business operates out of a single window on the ground floor of the multi storey house and to everyone’s shock there is not a single signboard and one needs to rely on passerby’s directions and the open welcoming gate to find the Bakery. Cillie’s offers a wide range of desserts and most of them need to be pre ordered a day before. It was only Cillie’s that introduced fresh creams and till date they remain so popular that her son has opened another outlet of Cillie’s cakes in Houston.

Another astonishing detail about this business is that it does not have a dedicated social media page and it operates on word of mouth and their referral market. So here’s your chance to go discover a 50 years old bakery in the Parsi Colony and treat your friends and family to these delicacies.

Here’s the location of Cillie’s but beware, there is no sign board so you have to find your own path: https://goo.gl/maps/TakrKoJg89wnwsZU7